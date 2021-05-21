Owens softball no longer eligible for national championship
PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College became aware of an enrollment change for a softball student-athlete on May 18.
The college immediately disclosed the student’s enrollment change to the NJCAA. The program was subsequently notified Wednesday that as a result of this change, the Owens Express softball team is no longer eligible to participate in the National Championship Tournament.
Baseball
Perrysburg hosted Lima Senior Wednesday in a D1 sectional final. The Jackets defeated the Spartans 10-4. Perrysburg will take on St. Francis Wednesday in the district semi-finals at the Tiffin Sports Complex.
Rossford 9 Maumee 6 Wednesday in a DII sectional final.
Elmwood 9 Bluffton 0 Wednesday in a DIII sectional final.
Otsego 5 Northwood 0 Wednesday in a DIII sectional final.
Links Lassies start play
Week of May 4
Low Actual: Susan Enright
Low Net: Lorraine Miners
Low Putts: Tied - Susan Enright and Carol Sanner
Week of May 11
Low Actual: Cindy Gerken
Low Net: Tied - Nancy Martin and Kay Marten
Low Putts: Eileen Smith
Week of May 18
Low Actual: Sanner
Low Net: Sarah McDermott
Low Putts: Sally Amos