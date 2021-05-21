Owens softball no longer eligible for national championship

PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College became aware of an enrollment change for a softball student-athlete on May 18.

The college immediately disclosed the student’s enrollment change to the NJCAA. The program was subsequently notified Wednesday that as a result of this change, the Owens Express softball team is no longer eligible to participate in the National Championship Tournament.

Baseball

Perrysburg hosted Lima Senior Wednesday in a D1 sectional final. The Jackets defeated the Spartans 10-4. Perrysburg will take on St. Francis Wednesday in the district semi-finals at the Tiffin Sports Complex.

Rossford 9 Maumee 6 Wednesday in a DII sectional final.

Elmwood 9 Bluffton 0 Wednesday in a DIII sectional final.

Otsego 5 Northwood 0 Wednesday in a DIII sectional final.

Links Lassies start play

Week of May 4

Low Actual: Susan Enright

Low Net: Lorraine Miners

Low Putts: Tied - Susan Enright and Carol Sanner

Week of May 11

Low Actual: Cindy Gerken

Low Net: Tied - Nancy Martin and Kay Marten

Low Putts: Eileen Smith

Week of May 18

Low Actual: Sanner

Low Net: Sarah McDermott

Low Putts: Sally Amos

0
0
0
0
0

Tags