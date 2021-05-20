Tennis
The Mid-American Conference announced Wednesday the MAC Honors for the 2021 tennis season. Of those named, Bowling Green State University saw senior Marharita-Sophia Tavpash recognized as a member of the Second Team All-MAC. Over the course of the 2021 season Tavpash was able to compile a 12-7 record in singles play and a 7-11 standing in doubles, being 19-18 overall. In singles, Tavpash went 11-7 at No. 1 singles and 1-0 at No. 2 singles. With the 19 combined wins, Tavpash concluded the season with 150 combined career wins, good for seventh in program history. Her 82 career doubles wins also placed her fifth all-time while the 68 singles wins clock in at a tie for 17th.
Softball
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 8 Elmwood 6 on Tuesday in a DIII district semifinal game.
Baseball
Ottawa Hills 12 BG 4 on Tuesday.
Eastwood 13 Elmwood 2 on Tuesday.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg boys hosted Strongsville High School Tuesday to kick off postseason tournament play. The Yellow Jackets came away with the 14-13 win in double overtime.