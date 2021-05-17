Otsego softball 2021

Otsego’s Araha Burgy slides safely into second base on Friday during a sectional final game against Tinora at Otsego High. The Knights won the game 10-0.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Baseball

Lake 5 Elmwood 0 on Friday.

Otsego 9 Woodmore 4 on Friday.

Elmwood 6 Genoa 0 on Saturday.

Eastwood defeated Defiance on Saturday on the road 11-10 in 9 innings. Eastwood is now 21-2 on the season and will host Fostoria today.

Rossford 2 Swanton 1 on Saturday.

BG 11 Maumee 4 on Saturday.

Lake 25 Fostoria 1 on Saturday.

Softball

Eastwood defeats Archbold 10-4 Friday to win the sectional title. The Eagles advance to district play at Maumee today. They are now 20-7 on the season.

Lake defeated Swanton on the road Friday 13-5, earning a sectional win. With the win the Flyers advance to the district semi today against Eastwood at Rolf Park in Maumee.

Elmwood came away with the 13-1 win over Genoa on Saturday. The Lady Royals are now 23-4 overall and 12-2 in the NBC.

Lacrosse

BG 11 Canton Central Catholic 3 on Saturday. Bobcats advance in tournament play.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags