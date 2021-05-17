Baseball
Lake 5 Elmwood 0 on Friday.
Otsego 9 Woodmore 4 on Friday.
Elmwood 6 Genoa 0 on Saturday.
Eastwood defeated Defiance on Saturday on the road 11-10 in 9 innings. Eastwood is now 21-2 on the season and will host Fostoria today.
Rossford 2 Swanton 1 on Saturday.
BG 11 Maumee 4 on Saturday.
Lake 25 Fostoria 1 on Saturday.
Softball
Eastwood defeats Archbold 10-4 Friday to win the sectional title. The Eagles advance to district play at Maumee today. They are now 20-7 on the season.
Lake defeated Swanton on the road Friday 13-5, earning a sectional win. With the win the Flyers advance to the district semi today against Eastwood at Rolf Park in Maumee.
Elmwood came away with the 13-1 win over Genoa on Saturday. The Lady Royals are now 23-4 overall and 12-2 in the NBC.
Lacrosse
BG 11 Canton Central Catholic 3 on Saturday. Bobcats advance in tournament play.