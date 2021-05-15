Hockey
Among the 25 players to represent Canada for the World Championships was Bowling Green State University hockey alumnus Sean Walker. Currently a member of the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL, Walker played for the Falcons from 2013-17. He was the captain for both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 squads. With Walker being named to the roster, this will be the 15th time a former Falcon has represented Canada on the ice in the World Championships with the last being Kevin Bieksa who captained the 2014 team. In total, Walker will be the 31st player from the BGSU program to participate in the World Championships. The last group came in 2015 when Dan Sexton played for Team USA, being coached by Dan Bylsma who was an assistant for the team. Ken Klee also served as the women’s coach that year as well.
Baseball
Perrysburg traveled to Shawnee Thursday for a non-conference battle. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Indians 13-6 behind 16 hits and 1 error. Perrysburg improves to 21-2 on the season.
Clay 6 Rossford 1 on Thursday.
Softball
Perrysburg 8 Bowling Green 5 on Thursday.