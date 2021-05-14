Soccer
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer star Chris Sullivan has been named a Senior CLASS Award All-American for 2020-21. Sullivan was named to the organization’s Senior All-America Second Team. In March, Sullivan was one of 60 NCAA men’s and women’s soccer student-athletes who excel both on and off the field to be selected as candidates for the award. Those lists included 30 men’s soccer and 30 women’s soccer candidates. Sullivan and Achille Robin each were named candidates at that time, making BGSU the only school with two student-athletes among the 30 candidates for the men’s soccer award.
Softball
Marlie McNulty drove in the winning run and scored an insurance run as the Bowling Green State University softball team picked up a 3-1 win over Western Michigan University on Wednesday. The win gave the Falcons (27-27, 19-20 MAC) a split of the teams’ Mid-American Conference doubleheader at Ebert Field. The Broncos (14-34, 10-24 MAC) used a seventh-inning rally to post a 2-1 win in the day’s first game. Payton Gottshall pitched a pair of complete games for the Falcons on Wednesday, with a total of 220 pitches – 111 in the first game and 109 in the second. The redshirt freshman threw 142 of those 220 pitches for strikes.
Prep
Eastwood defeated Lake on Wednesday 7-3 to end their regular season at 19-7 and 10-4 in the conference in which they finished 3rd.
On Wednesday in a division 1 sectional semifinal game Whitmer defeated BG 14-1.
Baseball
Eastwood picked up the 1-0 win Wednesday at home against Genoa to improve to 20-2 overall and 10-2 in the NBC conference. Eastwood’s Lake Boos set a school record of 80 strikeouts in a season.
Elmwood 9 Rossford 8 on Wednesday.
Lake 22 Fostoria 0 on Wednesday.