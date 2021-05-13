Tennis
Bowling Green played a non-league match against St. Francis at Toledo Tennis Club on Tuesday. St. Francis won the match 4-1.
1S: Thomas Anders defeated Aaron Hershberger (BG) 6-1,6-1
2S: Aaron Levine defeated Zack Mangan (BG) 4-6,6-4,7-5
3S: Dom Meszaros (BG) defeated Luke Johnson 6-4,6-1
1D: Ethan Little/Drew Bertke defeated Mathias Drumm/Theo Bock (BG) 6-0,7-5
2D: Mateo Gomez Castro/Ian Borges defeated Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) 6-1,6-0
Baseball
Tuesday
Rossford 6 Northwood 1
Otsego 11 Van Buren 1
Softball
Tuesday
Perrysburg traveled to Springfield Tuesday for an NLL showdown. The Jackets came away with a close win with a final score of 1-0 behind 7 hits and 0 errors. Perrysburg’s Maison Gerrard pitched a shutout to secure the win.
Lake defeated Northwood Tuesday 7-0 to advance to the sectional final at Swanton on Friday. The Flyers improve to 16-10.
Otsego 5 Van Buren 1
Lacrosse
Tuesday
Bowling Green 15 Clay 1