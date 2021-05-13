Tennis

Bowling Green played a non-league match against St. Francis at Toledo Tennis Club on Tuesday. St. Francis won the match 4-1.

1S: Thomas Anders defeated Aaron Hershberger (BG) 6-1,6-1

2S: Aaron Levine defeated Zack Mangan (BG) 4-6,6-4,7-5

3S: Dom Meszaros (BG) defeated Luke Johnson 6-4,6-1

1D: Ethan Little/Drew Bertke defeated Mathias Drumm/Theo Bock (BG) 6-0,7-5

2D: Mateo Gomez Castro/Ian Borges defeated Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) 6-1,6-0

Baseball

Tuesday

Rossford 6 Northwood 1

Otsego 11 Van Buren 1

Softball

Tuesday

Perrysburg traveled to Springfield Tuesday for an NLL showdown. The Jackets came away with a close win with a final score of 1-0 behind 7 hits and 0 errors. Perrysburg’s Maison Gerrard pitched a shutout to secure the win.

Lake defeated Northwood Tuesday 7-0 to advance to the sectional final at Swanton on Friday. The Flyers improve to 16-10.

Otsego 5 Van Buren 1

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Bowling Green 15 Clay 1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags