Tennis
Bowling Green played a non-league match against Fostoria on the road Monday. Bowling Green won 5-0.
1S: Mathias Drumm (BG) defeated Don Settles 6-0,6-0.
2S: Aaron Hershberger (BG) defeated Zach Ward 6-1,6-1.
3S: Zack Mangan (BG) defeated Wyatt Cobb 6-1, 6-0.
Baseball
Monday
Woodmore 5 Elmwood 4
Perrysburg 12 Maumee 0
Northview 9 BG 8
Otsego 3 Genoa 2
Eastwood 12 Fostoria 0
Softball
Monday
Perrysburg 11 Maumee 0
Softball Otsego 11 Lake 0
Gymnastics
The Mid-American Conference named nine members of the Bowling Green State University Gymnastics Team as Academic All-MAC. Seniors Elena Lawson and Samantha Marion were both recognized, as well as juniors Paige Bachner, Kayla Chan and Katelyn Goldstrom. Sophomores Lily Harsch, Taylor Jensen, Tess Muir and Olivia Williams were also named to the list. Harsch and Jensen both carry 4.0 grade point averages.