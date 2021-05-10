Softball
Bowling Green State University swept host Northern Illinois on the road Friday by scores of 1-0 and 15-4. BG’s Payton Gottshall picked up the win in both games, while Madi McCoy was 5-for-5 with a pair of home runs in the nightcap. Sammy Dees had a grand slam as the Falcons broke that second game wide open with an eight-run seventh inning.
On Saturday Madi McCoy homered twice as the team downed host Northern Illinois by a 6-2 score in the second game, earning a split of the day’s doubleheader in DeKalb. The Huskies scored eight times in the first two innings and held off the Falcons, 9-5, in the day’s opening game. McCoy reached base in 10 consecutive plate appearances spanning Friday’s second game and Saturday’s opener, was retired on a line drive to right, then homered in each of the final two innings of Saturday’s second contest.
Prep
Otsego 14 Fostoria 0 on Friday.
Rossford 10 Woodmore 9 on Friday.
Baseball
Rossford 7 Woodmore 3 on Friday.
Otsego 6 Fostoria 0 on Friday.
BG 12 Southview 11 on Friday.
Rossford 7 Oak Harbor 4 on Saturday.
Lake 10 Swanton 5 on Saturday.