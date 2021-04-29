Softball
Madi McCoy homered twice and the Bowling Green State University softball team held off a late comeback attempt by the University of Toledo, as the Falcons downed the Rockets by a 5-4 count on Wednesday afternoon at Meserve Field.
Sammy Dees also homered in the opening game of the Mid-American Conference doubleheader, as four of the Falcons’ five runs scored via the long ball.
The Falcons (20-22, 12-15 MAC) got a complete-game effort from Payton Gottshall, who allowed just five hits in her seven innings of work.
In the nightcap, the Rockets (20-17, 10-11 MAC) bounced back with a 2-1 win.
McCoy and Greta L’Esperance each had three hits in the twinbill.
Preps
Perrysburg hosted Southview Wednesday. The Jackets came away with the 3-2 win. Perrysburg’s Maison Gerrard allowed only 3 hits.
Eastwood 15 Woodmore 1 on Wednesday.
Elmwood 10 Lake 0 on Wednesday.
Softball Otsego 11 Rossford 1 on Wednesday.
Baseball
Perrysburg hosted Southview for an NLL game on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets took the lead early and held on to defeat the Cougars 8-2 behind 10 hits and one error. The Jackets improve to 14-1 overall and 7-1 in the NLL.
Eastwood 11 Woodmore 1 on Wednesday. Eastwood improves to 15-2 on the season.
Otsego 5 Rossford 2 on Wednesday.
BG 10 Napoleon 3 on Wednesday.
Tennis
Perrysburg traveled to Ottawa Hills Wednesday for a non-conference battle. The Yellow Jackets won three out of the five courts. Perrysburg improves to 11-1 overall.
1S: Mason Deal (Perrysburg) defeated Matt McGee 6-4, 6-2.
2S: Matthew Wiley (Perrysburg) defeated Darwin Posta 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
3S: Henry Harders (Ottawa Hills) defeated Aiden Bielfeld 0-6, 3-6.
1D: Grant Warner and Nick Barry (Perrysburg) defeated Akash Parileh and Savith Vijendra 6-1, 6-4.
2D: Jon Dolsey and Benny Burke (Ottawa Hills) defeated Nate Fugett and Ellis French 4-6, 1-6.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg 22 Anthony Wayne 0, on Wednesday. Scoring for the Jackets were Taytum Lincoln with 3 goals, Olivia Alvarado 3, Lily Jones 3, Grace Garee 2, Sara Yager 2, Aubrey Hill 2, Jillian Speer2, Hannah Davis 1, Danielle Cleavenger, Lauren Getchey 1, Megan Gibbs 1 and Calleigh Dunphy with 1 goal. The Jackets improve to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the NLL.