Tennis
Bowling Green boys played a nonleague match against Fremont Ross at home Monday. BG won the match 4-1.
1S: Mathias Drumm (BG) defeated Weston Schroeder 6-4,6-0.
2S: Kurt Harrison defeated Aaron Hershberger (BG) 6-3,6-0.
3S: Zack Mangan (BG) defeated Peyton Dymond 6-2, 6-0.
1D: Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) defeated Brayden Ebinger/Gabe Ontiveros 6-0,6-1.
2D: Luke Konecny/Adam Brian 6-2,6-0 (BG) defeated Gage Ross/Gage Black 6-2,6-1.
Softball
Perrysburg hosted Springfield Monday for an NLL battle. The Blue Devils topped the Jackets 4-0. Perrysburg is now 9-7 overall and 4-2 in the NLL.
Lake 16 Fostoria 1 on Monday.
Anthony Wayne 10 Bowling Green 1 on Monday.
Otsego 7 Woodmore 1 on Monday.
Eastwood 15 Genoa 6 on Monday.
Elmwood 18 Rossford 0 on Monday.
Baseball
Perrysburg was at home against Springfield on Monday for an NLL contest. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Blue Devils 10-0 in 6 innings behind 12 hits and only one error. The Jackets improve to 13-1 overall and 6-1 in the NLL.
Otsego 3 Woodmore 2 on Monday.
Anthony Wayne 13 BG 0 on Monday.
Rossford 1 Elmwood 0. On Monday the Bull Dogs’ Jeremiah McIlroy goes the distance and allows only 1 hit along with 5 strike outs.
Eastwood 2 Genoa 0. The Eagles’ Lake Boos and Jared McNulty threw a combined no-hitter on Monday. Eastwood is now 14-2 on the season and 3-2 in the conference.
Lacrosse
Ottawa Hills 8 Bowling Green 6 on Monday.