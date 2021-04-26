Tennis
Bowling Green boys played a league match against Northview High School on the road Friday. Northview won the match 5-0. Bowling Green falls to 2-3 in NLL league play.
1S: Gavin Binni defeated Mathias Drumm (BG) 6-4,6-2
2S: Grant Wieligman defeated Aaron Hershberger (BG) 6-0,6-0
3S: Max Forquer defeated Zack Mangan (BG) 6-1, 6-1
1D: Camren Horvath/Grayson Worth defeated Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) 6-1,6-0
2D: Alex Kasee/Andrew Tomkinson defeated Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) 6-2,6-0
Baseball
Perrysburg traveled to Maumee on Friday for a Northern Lakes League battle. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Panthers 11-1 in six innings behind 17 hits and no errors. Perrsyburg improves to 12-1 overall and 5-1 NLL.
Northview 1 BG O on Friday
Woodmore 11 Elmwood 6 on Friday
Lake 3 Toledo Christian 1, game 1 on Saturday
Lake 4 Toledo Christian 5 game 2 on Saturday
Springfield 6 Elmwood 5 on Saturday
Otsego 11 Cardinal Stritch 0 on Saturday
Softball
Elmwood 7 Woodmore O on Friday.
Lake 9 Rossford 7 on Friday. The Flyers improve to 10-6 overall and 5-2 in the NBC. Rossford is now 1-8 overall and 0-7 in the NBC.
Lake was on the road Saturday where they swept Evergreen 16-6 in the first game and 15-6.
Perrysburg took on Otsego Friday for their first game of the Prebis Tournament. The Yellow Jackets took the lead in the 6th inning and held off the Knights to get the win with a final score of 4-3. On Saturday during the tournament the Yellow Jackets lost to St. Joseph’s 6-1 and Medina 6-5. Otsego also played Medina where they lost 2-0 and in their last game against North Canton Hoover the Knights lost 7-1.
Elmwood also took part in the Prebis Tournament where they beat Perry 13-5, Tuslaw 9-5 and the Royals lost to Olmsted Falls 5-15.
Lacrosse
BG 18 Clay O on Saturday
