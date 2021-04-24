Softball
Perrysburg hosted Northview Thursday for an NLL battle. The Lady Jackets defeated the Wildcats 15-2 behind 11 hits and only 1 error. Perrysburg improves to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in the NLL.
Otsego 11 Fostoria 0 in 5 innings on Thursday. Knights improve to 11-0 and 6-0 in NBC Play.
Eastwood 10 Clyde 2 on Thursday.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg boys traveled to Northview High School Thursday for an NLL showdown. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Wildcats 12-8. Perrysburg is now 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the NLL.
Baseball
Perrysburg was on the road at Northview Thursday for an NLL game. The Yellow Jackets took an early lead in the 2nd inning and held on for the remainder of the game to get the 4-2 win over the Wildcats. The Jackets improve to 11-1 overall and 4-1 in the NLL.
Lake 9 Eastwood 0 on Thursday.