Tennis
Perrysburg traveled to Tiffin Columbian Wednesday for the second round of the state tournament. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tornadoes 4 courts to 1. They improve to 7-1 on the season.
#1 S: Mason Deal (Perrysburg) defeated Jacob Weingart 6-0, 6-1.
#2S: Sydney Deal (Perrysburg) defeated Brian Siesel 6-3, 6-4.
#3S: Trey Shuey (Tiffin Columbian) defeated Nick Barry 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
#1D: Grant Warner and Matthew Wiley (Perrysburg defeated Landon Daum and Tyler Yandura 6-0, 6-3.
#2D: Tyler Bossa and Niranjan Bhagwat (Perrysburg) defeated Andrew Strawberry and Bryce Burns 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.
BGSU softball schedule changes, due to weather
The Bowling Green State University softball team’s weekend schedule has been altered. The Falcons will host Kent State University in doubleheaders today and Sunday, with game one set to begin at 1 p.m. each day.
The change was made due to the forecast of inclement weather on Saturday.
BGSU (18-18, 10-11 MAC) has won three games in a row, including a 5-3 win at Toledo Tuesday.
OHSAA to expand football playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved the 2021 football tournament regulations Thursday.
The number of playoff qualifiers will expand to 16 schools per region. In addition, the higher seeded team will host first and second round playoff games, instead of only the first round, before neutral sites are used beginning with the regional semifinals.
The OHSAA is also exploring adding a strength of schedule component to the Harbin computer ratings, which are used to determine the playoff qualifiers. It could be added in 2022.
The site of the state championship games has not yet been determined, but the format will include one game Dec. 2, and two games each, Dec. 3-5.
During the regional semifinals and regional finals at neutral sites, the higher seeded team will be the designated home team.
The expansion will increase the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 448.
During the first five rounds of the playoffs, Division I, II, III and IV schools will play on Friday nights, while Division V, VI and VII schools will play on Saturday nights.
The first Friday of the regular-season is Aug. 20, and the regular-season will conclude on Oct. 23.