Lacrosse
Perrysburg hosted Southview Tuesday for a conference game. The Yellow Jackets dominated the field with a 19-1 win over the Cougars. Perrysburg is now 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the NLL.
Basketball
Four Bowling Green State University women’s basketball student-athletes have been named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team. Clare Glowniak, Kadie Hempfling, Madisen Parker and Angela Perry all made the squad.
Glowniak was named to the Academic All-MAC Team for the fourth consecutive season, while Parker and Perry each earned the honor for the third-straight year. Hempfling was selected to the team for the second time in as many seasons of eligibility.
Parker was one of just three student-athletes on the team with a perfect 4.000 cumulative grade-point average.
The Academic All-MAC Team honor is bestowed upon a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50% of the contests for that particular sport.
Softball
The BGSU softball team’s home series with Kent State University has been moved to this weekend, the Mid-American Conference office has announced. The Falcons will host the Golden Flashes for a four-game series, beginning Friday.
BGSU and KSU originally were scheduled to play a four-game set on the final weekend of the regular season (May 14-16). However, KSU’s home series with Western Michigan, scheduled for this weekend (April 23-25), was postponed due to coronavirus protocols within the WMU program. The Falcons were originally scheduled to be idle this weekend.
The Falcons and Flashes will meet in a 3 p.m. single game on Friday, a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday and a noon single game on Sunday.
Volleyball
The Mid-American Conference announced the 2020-21 recipients of the Academic All-MAC award. In total, 86 student-athletes were named, including 10 members of the BGSU squad. Having 10 members places the Falcons at the top of the conference with the next closest being nine for Ball State and Toledo. Those named for BGSU include Jacqueline Askin, Taylor Haberland, Petra Indrova, Nikolija Katanic, Hanna Laube, Madelynn Luebcke, Katelyn Meyer, Kerstie Shaw, Yelianiz Torres and Julia Walz.
Rowing
The Perrysburg rowing team traveled to Fort Wayne over the weekend to compete in the Summit City Sprints Regatta. The Yellow Jackets came away with three boats earning 1st place medals.
Men’s 2+ Perrysburg’s Miller Zachel and Jacob Keilman finished first with a time of 4:05 on the 1,000 meter course.
Men’s 1x: Perrysburg’s Tim Voltz finished first with a time of 4:33.