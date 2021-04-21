Soccer
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Logan Kowalczyk has been named a Mid-American Conference Player of the Week.
Kowalczyk earns the honor for the second time this season and the second time in his Falcon career, having also been named MAC Player of the Week on March 22.
Kowalczyk, a native of Pinckney, Michigan, had a goals-against average of just 0.43 in two matches last week, helping the Falcons clinch the MAC championship with a win and a tie. He allowed just one goal in nearly 209 minutes of action as BGSU battled West Virginia to a 0-0 draw before beating Northern Illinois, 2-1 in overtime.
On the season, Kowalczyk now has a GAA of 0.70. In MAC matches, he went 5-2-1 with a GAA of just 0.59, a saves percentage of .808 and five shutouts, the program’s highest total in conference play since 1998.
Tennis
Bowling Green High School boys tennis played a nonleague match against Waueon on the road Monday. Bowling Green won the match 4-1.
1S: Mathias Drumm (BG) defeated Riley Morr 6-0,6-1.
2S: Aaron Hershberger (BG) defeated Noah Becker 6-4,2-6,1-0 (10-8).
3S: Carson Wenger defeated Zack Mangan (BG) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.
1D: Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) defeated Lance Rupp/ Dylan Grahn 7-5,6-4.
2D: Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) defeated Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen 6-0,6-1.
Perrysburg traveled to Maumee Valley Country Day School Monday for a non-conference matchup. The Yellow Jackets swept all the courts to defeat the Hawks 5-0. The Jackets improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the NLL.
1S: Mason Deal (Perrysburg) defeated Gustavo Caillaux 6-0, 6-0.
2S: Matthew Wiley (Perrysburg) defeated Brad Koles 6-0, 6-0.
3S: Sydney Deal (Perrysburg) defeated Harshil Patel 6-0, 6-0.
1D: Grant Warner and Nick Barry (Perrysburg) defeated Ehsan Darr and Panen Chew 6-1, 6-2.
2D: Nate Fugett and Aiden Bielefeld (Perrysburg) defeated Sami Rico and Blake Racheel 6-2, 6-1.
Baseball
Perrysburg hosted Napoleon on Monday for an NLL matchup. The Yellow Jackets’ bats were hot as they defeated the Wildcats 11-1. Jackets’ Christian Gulgin had 10 strikeouts on the mound while Connor Walendzak homered to help out offensively. Perrysburg improves to 9-1 overall and 3-1 NLL.
Woodmore 3 Lake 2 on Monday.
BG 11 Springfield 6 on Monday.
Softball
Lake defeated Woodmore on Monday 12-0 to improve to 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the NBC.
Perrysburg hosted Napoleon Monday for an NLL contest. The Jackets defeated the Wildcats 10-0 in 6 innings. Kylie Griggs and Cassie Plummer each homered for the Jackets while Maison Gerrard pitched a shutout.
Elmwood 14 Fostoria 1 on Monday.
Springfield 9 Bowling Green 2 on Monday.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg 11, Notre Dame 4 on Monday. Perrysburg’s Olivia Alvarado had 7 goals, Megan Gibbs added 2, Lauren Getchey 1 and Lily Jones had one goal. Perrysburg remains perfect on the season at 7-0.