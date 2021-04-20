Tennis
The Bowling Green boys tennis team participated in the Little Giants Doubles Invite on Saturday at Fremont Ross High School. Their were eight teams that participated.
The #1 doubles flight of BG’s Mathias Drumm and Theo Bock won their first match versus St. Joseph Central Catholic 10-0. Drumm and Bock lost their second match against Oak Harbor 10-9 (7-5 in the tiebreaker). They lost their third match against Port Clinton 8-5 and finished in fourth place.
The #2 doubles flight of BG’s Aaron Hershberger and Zack Mangan won the first match against Port Clinton 10-4 and lost in the championship match 10-3 against Norwalk.
Overall Norwalk won the tournament with Bowling Green finishing as runners up.
The Bowling Green State University tennis program was able to pick up their second consecutive win on Sunday with a 5-2 victory over Western Michigan. The Falcons began the day at the Bowling Green High School tennis courts and were able to tally the doubles point in addition to two singles points. With the score at 3-2 Bowling Green, the match moved to the Perrysburg Tennis Center due to weather. There the Falcons were able to tally two more singles points en route to the 5-2 final.
With the win, the Falcons move to 11-6 on the season while being 7-4 in the conference with three matches left to play.
Lacrosse
Perrysburg boys traveled to Strongsville High School Saturday. The Yellow Jackets battled the Mustangs from start to finish and came away with the win. They improve to 7-2 on the season.
Perrysburg girls traveled to Laurel High School Saturday. The Jackets came away with the win 5-4. Perrysburg’s Olivia Alvarado scored three goals, Danielle Cleavenger scored one, and Lauren Getchey added a goal. They improve to 6-0 on the season.