Tennis
Bowling Green boys played a league match against Napoleon at Bowling Green Tuesday.
1S: Mathias Drumm (BG) defeated Ryan Otto 6-0,6-1
2S: Nick Bunke (N) defeated Aaron Hershberger 6-3,6-1
3S: Zack Mangan (BG) won via forfeit
1D: Collin Fedderke/Will Drewes (N) defeated Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock 4-6, 7-5,6-4
2D: Luke Konecny/Adam Brian (BG) defeated Alex Gyde/Mason Peckinpaugh 6-2,6-1
Bowling Green won the match 3-2. The most contested match of the day was the 1st doubles match of Collin Fedderke/Will Drewes (N) and Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG). Bock/Meszaros were up a break in the second set and allowed Fedderke/Drewes to come back and win the second set 7-5. The third set was back and forth with multiple breaks until the score was 4-4. Fedderke/Drewes were able to break Bock in a back and forth game and then hold on to win the set and the match.
Perrysburg traveled to Springfield High School for an NLL match-up Tuesday. Perrysburg won 4-1 and improves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the NLL.
1S: Mason Deal (P) defeated Jimmy Kleshinski (S) 6-0/6-1.
2S: Sydney Deal (P) defeated Max Kufner (S) 5-7/7-5/6-4.
3S: Tori Wurzelbacher (S) defeated Nate Fugett (P) 6-1/4-6/6-4.
1D: Grant Warner/Nick Barry (Perrysburg) defeated Tim Cox/Connor Gilley (S) 6-0/6-2.
2D: Matthew Wiley/Tyler Bossa (P) defeated Ben Cubberly/Evan Hayward (S) 6-0/6-1.
Softball
Elmwood was a 10-9 winner over Gibsonburg Tuesday scoring 5 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Swanton 6 Lake 5 on Tuesday.
Eastwood beat Old Fort Tuesday 13-0 in 5 innings. The Eagles go to 10-2 on the season.
Baseball
Perrysburg traveled to Oregon-Clay for an out-of-conference game Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets fell behind early but battled back in the 3rd inning and stayed in control after that to get the 5-2 win. They improve to 7-0 on the season.