Softball
Lake 14 Genoa 4 on Wednesday.
Eastwood defeated Rossford Wednesday 11-6 to improve to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Baseball
Lake defeated Genoa 5-1 on Wednesday to improve to 3-1 in the NBC.
Tennis
Bowling Green boys tennis played a non-league match against Toledo Central Catholic at Rossford High School on Wednesday.
1S: Mathias Drumm (BG) defeated K. Bishop 6-1,6-1
2S: J. Hire (CC) defeated Aaron Hershberger 6-1,6-0
3S: Zack Mangan (BG) defeated J. Dempsey 6-1,6-0
1D: Dom Meszaros/Theo Bock (BG) defeated J. Minicozzi/M. Webb 6-2,6-2
2D: D. Green/J. Cowell (CC) defeated Luke Konecny/Adam Brian 6-4,4-6, 1-0 (8)
Bowling Green won the match 3-2. The most contested match of the day was the 2nd doubles match of Green/ Cowell (CC) and Konecny/Brian (BG). Green/Cowell were up a break in the first set and cruised to the 6-4 set win. In the second set Green/Cowell started out strong 4-2. Konecny/Brian stormed back and finished the set 6-4 to force a third set tie-break. The third set tie-break was back and forth with multiple mini-breaks until the score was 8-8. Green/Cowell took advantage of a double fault and then made a nice volley at the net in order to finish off the match.
Perrysburg hosted Findlay for an out-of-conference showdown on Wednesday. This matchup came down to the wire, with the Jackets came up just short against the Trojans winning 2 courts to 3.
1S: Mason Deal (Perrysburg) defeated Max Hosey 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
2S: Carson Dale (Findlay) defeated Sydney Deal 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
3S: Austin Asada (Findlay) defeated Nate Fugett 6-0, 6-1
1D: Arda Dastan/Mac Robertson (Findlay) defeated Grant Warner/Nick Barry 6-3, 7-5, 6-1
2D: Tyler Bossa/Matthew Wiley (Perrysburg) defeated Nick Simmermeyer/Haden Harris 6-3, 6-3
Lacrosse
Perrysburg 14, Northview 2 on Wednesday.
Perrysburg’s Lily Jones scored 4 goals, Olivia Alvarado 3, Courtney Besancon 2, Mia Haschak 1, Grace Garee 1, Sara Yager 1, Lauren Getchey 1, and Megan Gibbs added 1 goal for the Jackets.
Alvarado broke a school plus state record for most goals scored in a single season (10) last week in a 22-2 victory over Anthony Wayne. Perrysburg is now 5-0 on the season.
Soccer
Bowling Green men’s soccer team battled West Virginia to a scoreless tie in double overtime on Wednesday at home.
BG’s Logan Kowalczyk made six saves, the highest total of his collegiate career, to earn his fifth shutout in the last six matches.
The Falcons remain in first place in the MAC standings heading into the final match of the regular season. BGSU hosts Northern Illinois on Sunday at noon, and a win over the Huskies would give the Falcons the MAC championship and the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.
With a loss or a tie against NIU, the Falcons still would have a shot at the title, but would need favorable results in both of the day’s other matches around the league.
Basketball
Bowling Green’s women’s basketball standout Madisen Parker will use her extra year of eligibility and return to the Falcon program for the 2021-22 academic year. Parker, one of the top three-point shooters in school history, has scored 790 career points over her first four seasons.