Gottshall named MAC Pitcher of the Week for 5th time
Bowling Green State University softball standout Payton Gottshall has earned Mid-American Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week honors yet again. The announcement was made by the league office on Tuesday.
Gottshall earns the honor for the second-straight Tuesday, the fifth time this season and the ninth time in her BGSU career.
Gottshall, a native of Massillon(Perry H.S.), went 3-1 last week, allowing opponents to hit just .110 against her. She picked up a midweek win at Western Michigan, and was nothing short of dominant against Buffalo over the weekend.
On Saturday, Gottshall pitched all 14 innings of a 2-1 win, striking out a school-record 23 batters while allowing just that one run.
On Sunday, she threw a no-hitter against the Bulls, facing just one batter over the minimum. UB’s only baserunners were on a pair of hit-by-pitches. Gottshall struck out nine en route to her second no-hitter of the season and the fourth of her career.
In her two games vs. Buffalo, she had an 0.33 ERA and an opponent batting average of just .076.
On the year, Gottshall is 15-7 with six shutouts, a 1.40 ERA, an OBA of .162 and 223 strikeouts in 140 innings pitched. In MAC play, she is 8-3 with an ERA of 1.04 and 106 strikeouts in 74 innings.
Gottshall shared this week’s MAC Pitcher-of-the-Week award with Miami’s Courtney Vierstra.
BGSU is 20-11.
Falcon volleyball adds Jessica Andrews
Bowling Green State University volleyball has announced the addition of Jessica Andrews to the incoming freshman class for the 2022 season. Andrews, a native of Guelph, Ontario, will join the Falcons after a club and high school career that featured multiple district and national honors.
A native of Guelph, Ontario, Jessica Andrews spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Guelph Youth Volleyball Association and is currently playing with the Kitchener Waterloo Predators Synergy. In 2019, she was named a National All-Star while guiding the Predators to titles at the Provincial and National levels. She was also named an Ontario Volleyball Association All-Star in 2020 and has been a member of Team Ontario since 2019. The 2019 Team Ontario squad earned Silver at the Canada Cup. In 2018 and 2019, Andrews earned the Ontario Volleyball Association’s Award of Excellence.
Team Ontario is a provincial team that serves as a pipeline to the national team. One of her teammates from Team Ontario and KW Predators is Lauryn Hovey, who is also slated to join the BGSU volleyball in the fall. The duo earned spots in the 2021 National Excellence Program, a program designed to prepare athletes to perform at the highest level and to continue their development towards the National Senior Team Program and/or playing professional volleyball.
Andrews was a three-year letter winner for the Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute. In the three seasons she earned a varsity letter, Andrews also earned Team MVP. In 2020, she led the Gaels to a District 10 Championship. She was named to the Honor Roll in all four years of high school and earned the Guelph C.V.I. Teacher’s Award and Gael’s Award for Economics. In 2021, she was named an Ontario Scholar.
Andrews plans to major in business.