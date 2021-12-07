Volleyball
Bowling Green State University’s Petra Indrova, a junior opposite hitter from Jihlava, Czech Republic, is an All-Region recipient for the Northeast region. The American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced the list for the 2021 season.
This recognition adds to Indrova’s collection of accomplishments for the 2021 season, including MAC Player of the Year, All-MAC First Team, MAC All-Tournament Team, Top Dawg Challenge Tournament Team, and Shamrock Invitational Tournament Team. She was also a five-time MAC East Offensive Player of the Week selection. This is Indrova’s second consecutive season making the AVCA All-Northeast Region Team, having earned Honorable Mention in the 2020-21 season.
Indrova joins a select list of Bowling Green volleyball players who have earned multiple AVCA All-Region Honors. She joins Tammy Schiller (1989, 1990, 1991), Kallie Seimet (2017, 2018) and Lisa Mika (1990, 1991).
Indrova saw action in all 109 sets for the Falcons this season, compiling a team-high 458 kills on a .293 attack percentage. Her season average of 4.20 kills per set ranks 10th in program history. Indrova also led the Orange and Brown with 35 aces and was second on the team in digs (292) and total blocks (85). She logged a team-best 13 double-doubles and registered or matched single-game highs in kills (23), aces (4), assists (5), and blocks (6).
The Falcons concluded the 2021 season with a 21-9 overall record and a 16-2 conference record. Bowling Green won 20 games, clinched the MAC East Division regular season title and advanced to the MAC Tournament Championship for the third consecutive season. The Falcons also finished the season with a 10-0 record in the Stroh Center, the first time they have been undefeated at home since 1979.
Hockey
Bowling Green State University’s Austen Swankler was named Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Month for November after scoring seven points, including one in the first four games of the month.
Swankler is the first BGSU player to earn a monthly award from the CCHA.
Austen Swankler notched seven points in November, ranking first among freshmen and fourth overall for Bowling Green. The forward scored a point in BGSU’s first four games of the month, including a two-point performance in the Falcons’ 3-0 win over St. Thomas on Nov. 6. He tallied two assists against Minnesota State, as well as a power play goal against Northern Michigan. Swankler was named CCHA Rookie of the Week on Nov. 8, his second honor of the season.
Bowling
BG vs Springfield Varsity Girls
Baker Game Total
BG - 411 Springfield - 393
Total Pins
BG - 1,738 Springfield - 1,758
Linda Alfaro 212, 157
Catie Myers 155, 160
Emma Simler 126, 132
Ali Murphy 107, 102
Haley Roberts 98
Maya Beagle 78