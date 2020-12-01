Lake HS girls basketball
Lake beat Rossford, 66-24 on Friday. Lake is now 2-1 (1-0 NBC).
Delani Robinson led the Flyers with 22 points and Hayley St. John added 15 as 10 different Flyers tallied points in the win.
Kiersten Johnson led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
Lake won the 2-quarter JV game, 20-6. Lake JV is now 1-1 (1-0 NBC).
BGSU women will play Thursday
The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team has added a game to their schedule.
The Falcons will travel to Northern Kentucky for a Thursday game with a noon start.
In BG’s opening win 70-60 over Valparaiso, freshman Lexi Fleming scored 24 points. Fleming’s father and mother both played basketball at Northern Kentucky.
MAC announces men’s basketball schedule changes
CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference is adjusting its men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season.
MAC teams will add another conference game in December to provide the flexibility to open up Feb. 23 to make up any games that might be missed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Game times for these contests will be announced at a future date.
MAC men’s basketball schedule adjustments from Dec. 22
Ball State at Northern Illinois —Tuesday, Dec. 8
Central Michigan at Western Michigan —Tuesday, Dec. 18
MAC Men’s basketball schedule adjustments from Feb. 23
Bowling Green at Kent State —Wednesday, Dec. 30
Buffalo at Miami —Tuesday, Dec. 15
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan —Tuesday, Dec. 22
Ball State at Western Michigan —Tuesday, Dec. 22
Northern Illinois at Toledo —Tuesday, Dec. 22
Ohio at Akron —Tuesday, Dec. 22
