Anaya named MAC Freshman of the Year
CLEVELAND – Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Alberto Anaya has been named the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year, while seniors Zach Buescher and Jacob Erlandson have been named to the All-MAC First Team.
Anaya, a native of Toledo, Ohio (St. John’s Jesuit) and sophomore Joey Akpunonu, who hails from Queretaro, Mexico (ITESM Leon), each were named to the All-MAC Second-Team.
BGSU’s total of four All-MAC Team honorees tied for the highest in the league.
Buescher, a native of Holland, Ohio (Toledo St. John’s Jesuit), has been named to the all-conference team for the third consecutive season. He earns first-team honors after being named to the All-MAC Second Team in both 2019 and 2020(-21).
Erlandsona native of Dayton, Ohio (Dayton Christian), has been chosen to the All-MAC First Team for the second time in as many seasons with the Falcons.
Montemurri, Nichols earn academic all-district honors
A pair of Bowling Green State University men’s soccer players Michael Montemurri and Kale Nichols have been named to the 2021 Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team, selected by CoSIDA.
The Academic All-District Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Nichols is a native of Bowling Green (Toledo St. John’s Jesuit). Both of Nichols’ goals came in Mid-American Conference matches, as he found the back of the net in back-to-back wins, over Georgia State and Georgia Southern. He has had assists against Wright State and Western Michigan.
The senior midfielder has a 3.928 cumulative GPA as a finance major.
Montemurri, a native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada (Holy Names Catholic) started all 17 matches this season, and leads the Falcons in minutes played. The junior defender has been on the pitch for 1,603 of the Falcons’ 1,607-plus minutes this fall.
Montemurri has a 3.983 cumulative grade-point average as a physics major.
Cox, Shea garner academic all-district honors
BGSU women’s soccer standouts Katie Cox and Audrey Shea have been named to the 2021 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team, selected by CoSIDA.
Cox, a native of Granville, Ohio (Granville) has contributed at both ends of the field this season, helping BGSU outscore MAC opponents by a 23-6 count (regular-season and tournament matches). The junior midfielder has helped the Falcons record nine shutouts in 13 total matches against conference competition.
Cox is a fashion merchandising and product development major with a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade-point average.
Shea, a native of Upper Arlington, Ohio (Bishop Watterson), was named to the All-MAC First Team this fall, after earning all-conference second-team honors in each of her first two seasons. The junior defender has helped BGSU record a team goals-against average of 1.01 this season, including a GAA of just 0.53 in MAC regular-season play.
Shea has a perfect 4.000 cumulative GPA as a biology major.
Bethea named MAC Scholar-Athlete of the Week
BGSU women’s soccer standout Lacee Bethea has been named the Mid-American Conference’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Week. Bethea earns the honor for the first time in her Falcon career.
Earlier this week, Bethea was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week and earned honorable mention on the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week.
Bethea, a native of Lexington, Ohio (Lexington), was named the MVP of the Mid-American Conference Tournament after helping the Falcons win the tourney title for the fourth consecutive season.
Bethea has a 3.36 cumulative grade-point average as a criminal justice major.
Fralick, Falcons sign Jaci Tubergen
BGSU women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the signing of one student-athlete to a National Letter of Intent. Jaci Tubergen (Hudsonville, Mich.) will join the Falcon family for the 2022-23 academic year.
“We are so excited about Jaci joining the BGSU women’s basketball program,” said Fralick. “She is a winner, a versatile player and a very high-character student-athlete. We know she will bring a lot to our program, both on and off the court.”
Tubergen, a 6-0 guard, is a senior at Hudsonville High School. She is currently the second-leading scorer in school history, entering her senior season with 875 career points. Tubergen also ranks second in program history in three-point field goals made (117) and is third in assists (243, 10 away from second place). She is the only player in school history to earn all-state honors twice.
Tubergen helped the Eagles to a 23-1 record last season, and in April, she had 28 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game as Hudsonville won the Division 1 state title. She has helped her team to three district titles in her first three years, and has earned all-conference honors (OK Red) in all three seasons.