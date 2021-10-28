Soccer
The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team scored three first-half goals to close the non-conference schedule with a win over Oakland University, 3-0, on Tuesday at the Oakland Soccer Field.
On a cold and windy night – the temperature was 39 degrees at kickoff – BG was red-hot at the start of the match. Alberto Anaya gave the Falcons (10-3-2 [2-1-1 Mid-American Conference]) the lead with just over six minutes gone, and a Michael Montemurri penalty kick doubled the lead with less than 18 minutes elapsed.
Abdi Faqi’s first collegiate tally made it a three-goal margin, and the Golden Grizzlies (8-6-2 [6-1-1 Horizon League]) could not climb out of that hole.
Brendan Graves, making his first start of the season and just the second of his BGSU career, had a pair of saves to earn his first complete-match shutout as a Falcon.
Finn Jurak was credited with just one save, but made several spectacular plays on the night to keep the goal differential at three.
Prep tournament soccer play
Eastwood girls defeated Edison 11-0 Tuesday during a district semi final game. Scoring for the Eagel’s Aubrey Haas netted 4, Delaine Zura 3, Kaylynn Simon, 2, Addie Young and Grace Kingery each added a goal. Eastwood records their 17th shutout of the season. The previous season shutout record was 11. Head coach Megan Rutherford records her 150th win at Eastwood in her 11th season. Aubrey Haas has now recorded 99 career goals. Her next goal would make it 100 career goals joining teammate Kenna Souder, a senior, (who has 139 total) in the century club.
Lake girls defeated Woodmore 3-1 Tuesday during a district semi final game. Scoring for the Flyers were Ava Ayers, Haden Schroyer and Elise Staczeck. Lake will face Eastwood in a district final game at Genoa High School at noon on Saturday.
Apply for Lake soccer coach
Lake High School is accepting applications for a head varsity baseball coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school’s website.