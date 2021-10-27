OHSAA releases football first-round playoff pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs, with 448 schools qualifying for the 50th annual postseason tournament.
Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).
Friday: Kettering Fairmont at Perrysburg
Friday: Rossford at Van Wert
Saturday: Bucyrus Wynford at Otsego
Saturday: Lakota at Eastwood
Saturday: Brooklyn at Elmwood
Volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Wapakoneta Monday 3-0 in the district semi finals, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21. The Jackets improve to 23-1 overall.
Lake defeated Fairview Monday in the district semi finals, 3-0.
Eastwood lost to Margaretta Monday 3-2 in the district semi finals, 25-21, 25-23, 27, 25, 25-19, 15-11.
Soccer
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team scored late in the first half and early in the second, en route to a 3-0 win over the University of Akron Sunday. The Mid-American Conference match was held at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Nikki Cox scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal with just over five minutes left in the first half. Then, Lacee Bethea doubled that lead for the Falcons (8-6-3, 7-2-1 MAC), scoring just 26 seconds into the second half.
Mackenzie Reuber closed the scoring with a blast from the top of the 18-yard box in the 64th minute.
The Falcons outshot the Zips (3-14-1, 1-8-1 MAC), 16-7, on Sunday. Lili Berg played the first 74 minutes in goal for the BG, sharing the shutout with Riley Moore. Both BG ‘keepers had one save on the afternoon.
With one game left in the regular season, the Falcons sit in third place in the standings, just one point behind co-leaders Kent State and Ohio. BGSU still has a chance to capture the MAC regular-season crown, and a win or a tie in Thursday’s (Oct. 28) match vs. Toledo would give BGSU a top-two seed and a quarterfinal-round bye for the conference tournament. The top-six teams in the final conference standings will qualify for the MAC Tournament, with the first- and second-place teams each earning a bye into the semifinal round.
That Toledo match on Thursday will begin at 3 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium, and admission is free.