Volleyball
The Bowling Green Falcons volleyball team (13-6, 9-0) swept the Miami (OH) Redhawks (3-16, 1-8) on Wednesday, giving the Falcons their 10th consecutive victory. This is the seventh consecutive sweep for the Falcons, who have won 27 of their 28 conference sets.
The first set did not stop until the media break, with the Falcons holding a 15-10 advantage. After the media timeout, BGSU dominated the rest of the set. An 8-0 run gave the Falcons a 22-10 advantage. Alex Laboy landed two aces and Katelyn Meyer registered a pair of kills during this spurt. The teams traded kills the rest of the set, with Bowling Green clinching the set on Petra Indrova’s kill.
The Falcons carried their momentum into the second set, starting with a 7-0 lead. BGSU maintained the lead throughout the set, with the Redhawks unable to score more than two points in a row. A 3-0 run gave Bowling Green a 21-13 lead, forcing a Miami timeout. The Falcons closed the set with kills by Kat Mandly and Hanna Laube, taking a 2-0 set lead.
The Falcons started the third set fast with a 5-0 lead. Two of these points came from Yelianiz Torres aces. BGSU pushed the lead to 12-5 after a 5-1 run, leading to a Redhawk timeout. A 3-0 Miami run made it 16-12, leading to a Falcon timeout. Bowling Green responded with another 3-0 run, then extended that run to 5-0 after a Miami timeout. After Katelyn Meyer’s kill, Hannah Best landed the first ace of her career to win the set and match.
The Falcons continue MAC play this weekend with two home matches against Eastern Michigan. Tonight’s match begins at 6 and Saturday’s match starts at 5 p.m.
In a D3 sectional game, Lake beat Northwood in three sets on Wednesday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8.
Basketball
Bowling Green State University women’s basketball standout Lexi Fleming has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats. The 25-member watch list was unveiled on Wednesday.
Fleming, a native of Cincinnati (Mercy McAuley), was named the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year last season, and also was named to the All-MAC Second Team. Fleming is no stranger to Becky Hammon watch lists, as she was one of 15 players, but the only freshman, to be named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Midseason Watch List in January.