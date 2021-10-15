Hockey
The Black Swamp Ice Frogs will hold the 2021 Hockey in the Swamp Special Needs Hockey Tournament.
The tournament, which is being held Saturday and Sunday at the Slater Family Ice Arena at Bowling Green State University, is the first tournament of this kind in Bowling Green.
Teams are coming from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. The tournament is open to the public and free.
There will be eight hockey games played over the two days on the main ice. Also there will be skills competitions.
Teams include the host Black Swamp Ice Frogs, as well as Cincinnati Cyclones, Detroit Motor City Stars, Columbus Blue Jackets, Indy Twisters and the Cleveland Rockin Wildcats.
There will be raffles for items on Saturday of the tournament and tournament T-shirts will be available for purchase.
The Black Swamp Ice Frogs is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals with developmental challenges learn the game of hockey in a no-contact format. Players learn the skill of skating, using a stick, hitting the puck, and most of all the ability to play on a team.
The Ice Frogs practice on Sundays from October through March at Slater.
Soccer
The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team has moved into the national rankings in three polls. The Falcons are ranked 17th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, released Tuesday, and BGSU is also listed in the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer polls.
BGSU moves back into the 17 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll for the third time in the last four weeks. The Falcons dropped out of the top 25 last week, and were listed under “receiving votes” before returning to the poll after posting wins over Georgia State and Georgia Southern over the weekend.
BGSU moved up three spots in the CSN poll, climbing from 23 to 20th in the nation. The Falcons jump into the TDS poll for the first time this season, checking in at 23.
The Falcons are ranked second in the United Soccer Coaches North Region rankings. BGSU trails only Maryland in the region.
The Falcons are 9-2-1 on the season, and BGSU is off to a 2-0-0 start in the MAC after outscoring the league’s two Georgia schools by a combined 7-2 over the weekend.
BGSU will head to DeKalb, Illinois, for a Saturday matchup featuring the MAC’s two 2-0-0 teams, and the BGSU-NIU game will also be a meeting of two nationally-ranked clubs. The Huskies, 10-1-1 overall, are ranked 22 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and 30 in the CSN listings this week.
BGSU women’s soccer standout Madi Wolfbauer was named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Week and was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week on Tuesday.
Wolfbauer earns MAC Player-of-the-Week honors for the first time this season and the third time in her career.
Wolfbauer, a native of Canton, Michigan (Canton), scored three goals as the Falcons went 2-0-0 last week. She scored BGSU’s second goal in a 2-0 win at Ball State on Oct. 7, then found the net twice in a 3-1 home victory over Miami on Sunday.
Her first goal in the MU match came with 70 minutes gone, on a penalty kick that she had drawn when she was taken down in the box. Then, after Miami cut the lead to one goal on a PK of their own, Wolfbauer scored the clinching goal to again put the Falcons ahead by two.
Wolfbauer now has team-leading totals of eight goals and 17 points this season. She has 13 goals and 27 points in 21 career matches at BG. And, Wolfbauer has scored seven goals in 10 career matches at Cochrane Stadium.