Deal qualifies for state golf
Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal was the medalist at the Division I District Golf Tournament, held Tuesday at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Deal, a sophomore, shot 37-36-73 to lead the field and will go on to the state tournament as an individual.
Kiaira Paramore, Ashland, 39-36-75 also qualified as an individual.
St. Ursula Academy, 354, and Notre Dame Academy, 364, qualified as teams.
Perrysburg was fifth with 380.
Soccer
Eastwood girls 9 Oak Harbor 0 on Tuesday. Eastwood’s Sydney Ameling and Delaine Zura each scored 3 goals, Aubrey Haas had 2 goals and Kenna Souder added 1 goal. The Eagles are 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the NBC.