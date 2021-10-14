NLL Golf 2021

File. Perrysburg's Sydney Deal.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Deal qualifies for state golf

Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal was the medalist at the Division I District Golf Tournament, held Tuesday at Stone Ridge Golf Club.

Deal, a sophomore, shot 37-36-73 to lead the field and will go on to the state tournament as an individual.

Kiaira Paramore, Ashland, 39-36-75 also qualified as an individual.

St. Ursula Academy, 354, and Notre Dame Academy, 364, qualified as teams.

Perrysburg was fifth with 380.

Soccer

Eastwood girls 9 Oak Harbor 0 on Tuesday. Eastwood’s Sydney Ameling and Delaine Zura each scored 3 goals, Aubrey Haas had 2 goals and Kenna Souder added 1 goal. The Eagles are 15-0 overall and 9-0 in the NBC.

