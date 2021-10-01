Football
Otsego’s game with Fostoria and Rossford’s game with Fostoria on Friday are both canceled.
Soccer
Xavier Green’s goal in the 106th minute gave host Ohio State a 2-1 win over the Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team Wednesday. The double-overtime non-conference contest was held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Falcons (7-2-1), who are ranked 17th in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches poll and 22nd by College Soccer News.
Jacob Erlandson gave BGSU the lead with a goal early in the second half, but the Buckeyes (4-4-1) tied the contest late, on a Devyn Etling goal. OSU goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin made six saves, including a stop on a penalty kick in the second overtime that kept the contest alive. Logan Kowalczyk had four stops in goal for BGSU.
The Falcons are idle until Thursday, when BGSU will open Mid-American Conference play by hosting Georgia State at Cochrane Stadium. First touch is set for 7 p.m. and admission is free.