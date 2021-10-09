Soccer
In a Thursday game, the Bowling Green State University women scored in each half en route to a 2-0 win at Ball State, in a rematch of the 2020(-21) Mid-American Conference championship. Audrey Shea and Madi Wolfbauer scored goals for the Falcons, who improved to 3-1-1 in the MAC.
The BGSU men came from behind on Thursday to post a 3-2 win over Georgia State at Cochrane Stadium in the MAC opener for both teams. Alberto Anaya had a goal and an assist for the Falcons, while Kale Nichols and Jacob Erlandson scored second-half goals to give BG the comeback win.
Eastwood girls 12 Rossford 0 on Thursday. Scoring for the Eagles: Kenna Souder with 3, Aubrey Haas 2, Sydney Ameling, Jada Jensen, Megan Graham, Hannah Montag, Grace Kingery, Abby Rothenbuhler and Delaine Zura each added a goal. Eastwood has an overall record of 13-0 and 8-0 in the NBC, champions outright.
Bowling Green boys 4, Tiffin Columbian 0 on Thursday.
Volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Bowling Green on Thursday 3-0. 25-10, 25-19, 25-20.