Golf
Perrysburg finished third in the sectional tournament Wednesday at Stone Ridge Golf Course with a score of 304.
Mason Deal was the tournament medalist with a 67. Other scores: Jack Weisenburger 75, Nick Pineda 79, Kyle Ross 83.
The top five teams advance to districts. They were Anthony Wayne 293, St. Francis 294, Perrysburg, St. John’s Jesuit 310 and Sylvania Northview315.
Bowling Green was seventh. Zach Thomas led the Bobcats with 81.
Bowling Green State University golfer Kayla Davis tallied another top-two finish this season, playing in the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She shot 76-72-72 (221).
The finish marks Davis’ second top-two finish in the last three events after winning the Cardinal Classic two weeks ago. Davis finished behind Alissa Fish of Western Michigan who came to the clubhouse -6.
As a team, the Falcons placed 10th in the field with a team score of 949.
Soccer
Eastwood girls 12 Liberty Center 0 on Wednesday. Eastwood’s Kenna Souder had 6 goals, Aubrey Haas 2, Hannah Montag, Delaine Zura, Addie Young and Sam Brooks each added a goal. Eastwood is now 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the NBC.
Maumee boys 2 Bowling Green 0 on Wednesday.
Volleyball
Perrysburg defeated Anthony Wayne 3-0 on Wednesday 25-17, 28-26, 25-14. The Jackets are 18-1 overall and 11-0 in the NLL.
Softball
The Bowling Green State University softball team has been named an Easton/NFCA Top 10 Academic Team for the 2020-21 academic year.
The top-10 lists for various levels of high school and college softball were announced by the NFCA on Tuesday.
With a GPA of 3.704 for the 2020-21 academic year, the Falcons were ranked 10th in the nation among NCAA Division I schools.
The NFCA also announced that 16 Falcons were named 2021 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes. That list includes Sophie Bosket, Hannah Davies, Peyton Dolejs, Logan Everett, Madison French, Sarah Gonzalez, Payton Hamm, Madison Hendrix, Greta L’Esperance, Evelyn Loyola, Madi McCoy, Marlie McNulty, Nikki Sorgi, Sydney Stepp, Harlie Vannatter and Reagan Williamson.