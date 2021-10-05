Cross Country
The Bowling Green Cross Country team traveled to Vermilion on Saturday to compete in the Obenour Invitational. The girls finished sixth with 147 points. Brunswick won the meet with 57 points.
Finishing in the top seven for the Bobcats in a field of 160 runners were:
Senior Hannah Judson (21st) 21:17
Freshman Averie Crawford (25th) 21:34
Senior Gillian Fruth (28th) 21:51
Senior Riley Cramer (37th) 22:25
Freshman Annie Oberlander (40th) 22:43
Freshman Ava Peper (45th) 23:02
Freshman Shelby Janes (53rd) 23:12
The boys also competed in the Obenour Invitational in Vermilion and finished fifth with 109 points. Brunswick won the event with 44.
Finishing in the top seven for the boys in a field of 182 runners were:
Senior Aaron Partin (7th) 16:44
Sophomore Adian Novinsky (10th) 17:11
Junior Evan Romero (21st) 17:38
Freshman Max Fleming (32nd) 18:13
Junior Kirby Bucks (38th) 18:17
Junior Jackson Krueger (39th) 18:18
Sophomore Jake Amspoker (40th) 18:20
Soccer
Madi Wolfbauer’s penalty kick with under 18 minutes remaining lifted the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team to a 3-2 win over Kent State University on Sunday. The Mid-American Conference match was held at Zoeller Field at Dix Stadium.
Lacee Bethea and Audrey Shea also scored for the Falcons (3-5-3, 2-1-1 MAC). Karly Hellstrom had a goal and an assist for the Golden Flashes (6-4-1, 2-1-1 MAC), who lost for the first time in conference play. Lili Berg made three saves in goal for the Falcons, while Sarah Melen had four stops for the hosts.
Nikki Cox had an assist on the Bethea goal, while Katie Cox was tripped in the penalty area, leading to Wolfbauer’s winning PK.
The win was BGSU’s sixth-straight victory over Kent State, and the Falcons now lead the Flashes, 17-7-5, in the all-time series.
With Sunday’s win, BGSU is 17-5-1 in road matches vs. MAC opponents since the start of the 2017 season. The Falcons are 14-2-0 in conference road contests since the start of the 2018 season, having outscored the opponents, 44-10, in those 16 games.