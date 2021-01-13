Eastwood HS girls basketball
Eastwood defeated Fostoria, 63-27, on Tuesday to improve to 8-4 and 5-3 in the Northern Buckeye Conference. Fostoria drops to 2-9 and 0-6 in the conference.
Eastwood was led by Aubrey Haas with 22 points and Brenna Moenter with 12 points. Jasmine Groves led Fostoria with 14 points.
Lake HS girls basketball
Lake lost to Woodmore, 51-62, on Tuesday. Lake is now 6-4 (4-2 NBC).
Lake won the JV game 32-29. Lake JV is now 8-1 (6-0 NBC).
Otsego HS girls basketball
Otsego beat Rossford, 60-32 on Tuesday.
Elmwood HS girls basketball
Elmwood 56 Genoa 32
Elmwood’s Lainey Bingham had 16 points, Brooklyn Thrash 13 points, and Mackenzie Mareches with 12 points. Elmwood remains perfect at 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the NBC.