Sports Brief: Perrysburg junior high basketball

The Perrysburg eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Arbor Hills 30-24 on Tuesday.
Gabby Ortyl and Wrigley Takats led the Yellow Jackets with eight points apiece.
Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:41 am
Posted in Sports on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:41 am.
