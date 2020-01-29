Sports Brief: Perrysburg junior high basketball - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Sports Brief: Perrysburg junior high basketball

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:41 am

The Perrysburg eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Arbor Hills 30-24 on Tuesday.

Gabby Ortyl and Wrigley Takats led the Yellow Jackets with eight points apiece.

