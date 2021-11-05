Bowling Green State University hockey had to grind for Friday's win against St. Thomas. The Falcons beat the Tommies 4-2 after a terrible first period.
In the period, the Falcons had four penalties. They had to spend more time defending than attacking.
All four penalties came after being down 1-0 after St. Thomas senior Matthew Jennings scored early in the period.
Head Coach Ty Eigner said this situation wasn’t ideal for the Falcons. He also said St. Thomas gave them a fight.
“If you're drawing it up, that’s probably not how you want things to start. They score early and then you take four penalties,” Eigner said.
Despite being in the box early and often, the team held strong to keep moving forward in the game.
“It’s tough to not get frustrated. I think we did a good job of keeping a blue head and not worrying about it too much,” sophomore Seth Fyten said.
The special teams came up huge for the Falcons. The penalty kill held the Tommies to 0 for 5 on the power play.
When BGSU had the one man advantage, they went 2 for 4. They made the difference in this game.
“For them to be able to get two power play goals tonight was really good. We are going to need both sides of the special teams to be good. If you can win the special teams' battle, you're going to give yourself a good chance to win the game,” Eigner said.
Freshman Austen Swankler got the scoring going for the Falcons. He sniped one in on the power play to tie the game at 1-1.
That was his fourth goal in the last five games. He has started to show he can be an impact player early in his career.
“Things happen when he is on the ice. We like where he’s at. He just has to keep working,” Eigner said.
Seconds after the Swankler goal, Fyten got his first goal of the season to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead.
Junior defenseman T.J. Lloyd got an assist on both goals in the second period.
The Falcons didn’t blink once the Tommies tied the game about mid-way through the third period.
Goals by sophomore Chrystopher Collin and senior Nathan Burke gave the Falcons all they needed to seal the win.
Burke’s goal came on a late power play.
BGSU ended up being the more aggressive team. They had 55 shots with 34 on goal. St. Thomas had 45 shots with 29 on goal.
Junior Zack Rose stayed poised throughout the game and came up with clutch saves to help keep BGSU in the game.
Rose had 27 saves and a .931 save percentage with the two goals given up.
These programs will match up again Saturday at Slater Family Ice Arena for another conference game. The game is set to start at 7:07 p.m.