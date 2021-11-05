MARYSVILLE — Bowling Green State University fans, remember this name, Griffin Johnson, when it’s time to follow football next fall.
The Marysville junior running back ran for 106 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown as the Monarchs defeated visiting Perrysburg, 42-6, in a Division I regional quarterfinal playoff game on Friday.
Johnson, a junior, has verbally committed to play college football at Miami University (Ohio). But he wasn’t the only Marysville back toting the load for the Monarchs.
Marysville finished with 322 yards rushing, and their defense held Perrysburg scoreless until the fourth quarter.
Marysville, 11-0, advances to the regional semifinals while Perrysburg bows out at 8-4.
Perrysburg’s only touchdown came on a 19-yard run by sophomore running back Nick Oros with 1:20 remaining in the game.
The Yellow Jackets were held to 54 yards rushing and 219 total yards.
“It’s not just stopping the run, but their defense is something special. It really is. In 17 years as a head football coach, it is one of the best defenses I’ve ever seen,” Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner said.
“We just have to bow down to those guys. I want to get to this point as a program. They are the No. 2 team in the state and No. 1 seed for a reason,” Conner continued. “We were going to have to come in here and play super clean and almost perfect to have a chance of winning.”
Perrysburg junior quarterback T.J. Takats had success, completing 16 of 28 passes for 165 yards with one interception.
Junior Jack Borer caught seven passes for 82 yards, junior Connor Walendzak had two catches for 46 yards and senior Aiden Kilbride caught four passes for 46 yards.
However, Marysville scored two quick touchdowns on a 79-yard by Johnson on the third play from scrimmage and a 1-yard run by sophomore back Matt Krutowskis with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter.
Down 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 at halftime, Perrysburg continued to take chances on five fourth downs, converting on two.
“It would be fine to try and grind and put some stuff up and keep the score low but we’re not going to do that,” Conner said about his team taking chances, hoping to get back into the game.
At the end of the first half, Perrysburg mounted an eight-play, 51-yard drive highlighted by Takats’ 30-yard completion to Borer.
The Jackets had a first down at the Marysville 1-yard line, but after a two-yard loss, Takat’s pass into the end zone was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Johnson in the end zone.
“Hats off to them for getting their hand up and making a play,” Conner said. “But there is stuff we have to execute a little bit better out there. It is what it is.
“Hats off to them and I’m glad we got the opportunity to come down here. We’re going to learn from this a lot as we move forward.”
Even after being 28-0, it was visibly noticeable that Perrysburg was still in the game to win it. Connor said he expects his team to play hard.
“They are going to. There was a time when we just didn’t handle adversity well,” Connors said.b“There is a standard you have to play to no matter what that scoreboard says and our guys are really learning how to play to that standard.
“I’m proud of them. I loved being a football coach this year, but I’m looking forward to building forward.”
Marysville had just two more first downs, 17 to 15, than Perrysburg. Marysville junior quarterback Brady Seger threw just two passes, completing one to junior Colton Powers for 14 yards.
Marysville senior running back Gabe Powers ran for 104 yards on 10 carries and three TDs and Krutowskis had five carries for 36 yards and a TD.
For Perrysburg, Oros had 30 yards rushing on eight carries, Takats carried the ball 12 times for 26 yards, and Walendzak, who was injured before halftime and did not play afterward, had negative yardage on eight carries.
Senior linebacker Isaac Whitten and senior defensive lineman Willie Ortyl had one sack apiece for the Yellow Jackets’ defense, plus Ortyl had a fumble recovery.
“I’m proud of these kids, especially the seniors in my first year. They bought in and built the culture,” Connor said. “We are so much better than we were five weeks ago and those guys have really laid a foundation for what we want to be. Hats off to Marysville. They did a tremendous job tonight.”