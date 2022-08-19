BGSU Soccer

BGSU's Lexi Czerwien, left, battles for the ball against Michigan State's MJ Andrus Thursday in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team has won four straight Mid-American Conference championships.

However, for the second year in a row, the Falcons were picked to finish second. BGSU, 11-7-3 overall and 8-2-1 in the MAC last year, proved them wrong, winning a title. Can they do it again?

