FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, Jin Young Ko of South Korea watches her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament at the Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Ko figures to be plenty rested whenever the LPGA Tour resumes. Ko left the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Nov. 24 as the No. 1 player in women's golf, capping off her four-win, two-major season as the LPGA player of the year and winner of the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average. The plan was to return for the Asia swing in mid-February and work her way into the season. She's still waiting.