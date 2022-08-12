Cubs Reds Baseball

Ken Griffey Jr., left, and his father Jen Griffey Sr., walk on to the field before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Standing among rows of Iowa cornstalks, Nico Hoerner had Johnny Bench on his left and Billy Williams right next to him.

"Pretty incredible," Hoerner said.

0
0
0
0
0