COLUMBUS — The world of high school athletics in the state of Ohio takes a big step toward returning to normal today with the resumption of skills training being allowed by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Under guidelines from Responsible RestartOhio, skills training can begin so long as social distancing is continued to be followed. Coaches should designate space for each player to maintain six feet of spacing.
Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton's school closure order, signed April 29, has been changed to allow school districts to determine the usage of all school athletic facilities, both indoor and outdoor.
Parents and guardians remaining at the training facility should also maintain six-foot social distancing practices. No additional spectators are permitted at this time.
Additionally, parents and guardians are suggested but not required to wear face coverings while inside training facilities.
While training can begin, a no-touch rule is in effect. All individuals must avoid physical contact with others, including high fives, huddles or other close contact occurring before, during and after skills sessions, unless the contact is for the purpose of safety.
Scrimmages and games are not permitted under the guidelines, and no congregation is to be allowed before or after the training or practice sessions.
Coaches, players, parents and guardians must do a self-symptom check before going to the training session or practice, anyone experiencing symptoms must stay home, per the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Facilities, clubs and teams must ensure that practice facilities have adequate space for social distancing, on and off the field of play.
Time should also be allotted between sessions to allow teams to exit fields and facilities prior to new teams arriving.
Equipment and items related to the sport or activity must be sanitized before, during and after every event. If equipment cannot be sanitized during the activity, only participants of a single team must use equipment and items related to the sport or activity, with opposing participants avoiding touching that equipment.
All protocol must be followed to be considered in compliance with the guidelines.
"While the plans for the school year and the fall are still being discussed, we do know that skills training and conditioning for student athletes is important to start now," Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said in a statement.
On May 15, the OHSAA sent a memo to member schools that lifted the no-contact regulations May 26 for golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, baseball and track and field. Contact sports such as football, basketball, wrestling and lacrosse were added Thursday afternoon.
Some schools are still exercising caution with the speed with which they reopen athletic facilities.
"PH head coaches and administration will be planning ways to implement safety protocols," Patrick Henry Athletics said in a tweet. "Due to the short notice, we have decided not to open up until at least June 1st. More info will be shared with student-athletes and parents. At-home workouts will continue through next week."
The account later emphasized June 1 is not the start day for training to resume in the district but the earliest possible date it could come back.
Liberty Center didn't announce a definitive start date either, stating its program has had discussions as to the best way to reopen.
"After the exciting news yesterday, I know we are all excited to get back some normalcy," Liberty Center Athletics tweeted. "We are in talks about the best way to do so, while staying safe. Please be patient with the LC administration and the @OHSAASports. We are working on a plan that works for all sides."
Additional information will be provided to member schools by the OHSAA early this week with guidance on fall eligibility and other items that impact school athletic programs.
OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass clarified Thursday the 2019-20 athletic year is over, meaning any competition played over the summer will take place outside of school operations and will not count towards OHSAA records. Teams that play on their own over the summer are doing so as independent organizations.
No decision regarding a change to the fall sports season has been announced by the OHSA, but announcing a return to training and practiSkills training can begin today
No decision regarding a change to the fall sports season has been announced by the OHSA, but announcing a return to training and practice potentially points to some sort of season for sports such as cross country, and girls tennis, while contact sports such as girls soccer or football are harder to predict.
Snodgrass said earlier this month he sees no reason why some sports should be canceled because others cannot be played, meaning there is a possiblity non-contact sports are allowed in the fall, while at the same time, football, soccer and volleyball could see postponements or even a state-wide cancelation.
Snodgrass said earlier this month he sees no reason why some sports should be canceled because others cannot be played, meaning there is a possibility non-contact sports are allowed in the fall, while at the same time, football, soccer and volleyball could see postponements or even a state-wide cancellation.