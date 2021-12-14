The Bowling Green High School Bobcat Hockey Team and the Bowling Green Blueliners are hosting Skate with the Bobcats on Sunday.
Come out to the Slater Family Ice Arena on the Bowling Green State University campus from 3:30-4:50 p.m., and skate with the Bobcats. Free skate rental is compliments of the BG Blueliners.
Come for the game, as the Bobcats take on Perrysburg at 1:30 p.m. Gate fees are $7 adults and $5 for seniors and students. Bowling Green City Schools staff and students are admitted free.