JERRY CITY — Elmwood softball scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come back and defeat NBC rival Eastwood 3-2 at home Monday evening.
The win moves the Royals into second place in the NBC with a record of 11-2, 9-2. Eastwood falls to third place in the conference with the loss as they are now 17-5, 9-3 in the NBC. Otsego sits in first place at 9-0 in the conference.
Sophomore Maddie Milligan was inside the circle for the Royals and she gave up a run immediately in the top of the first inning with an RBI double from Kaitlyn Luidhardt that put the Eagles up 1-0.
Freshman Cassie Kieper was in the circle for Eastwood, and she cruised through the first five innings, allowing just three baserunners and striking out five.
Milligan was solid, though, as the Eagles didn’t see another run until the fifth inning, again coming from the bat of Luidhardt, this time on a sacrifice fly.
Heading to the bottom of the sixth inning, the Royals needed a rally, down 2-0. After Kieper set down the first two batters of the inning, Elmwood got exactly what they needed. The two-out rally started with a solo home run from Madison Hoiles and was finished with three straight doubles from Jordyn Babcock, Mackenzie Mareches and Anna Allison that resulted in a 3-2 Elmwood lead headed to the seventh.
In the final inning, Milligan set down the side in order to give the Royals a crucial conference victory.
Milligan went all seven innings in the circle and got the win, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out ten. Kieper received the loss going six innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out six.
At the plate, Hoiles led the way for the Royals going 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Kate Kiefer was the only Royal with a multi-hit game. For the Eagles it was Luidhardt who drove in both of Eastwood’s runs while going 1-for-2 on the evening.
Both teams will be in action again on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with Elmwood traveling to Fostoria and Eastwood welcoming in the NBC leaders in Otsego.