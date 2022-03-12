COLUMBUS — Perrysburg has six wrestlers who will be trying to win state championships Sunday at Ohio State University ’s Jerome Schottenstein Center.
In addition, Division I state team title hopes remained on the line for the Yellow Jackets after semifinals concluded Saturday. Consolations are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and the championships begin at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Perrysburg, at 137½ points, trails perennial power Lakewood St. Edward, which sits in first place with 142 points.
Jackets in the championship Sunday are freshman Cole Evans (106 pounds), freshman Marcus Blaze (113), junior Ryan Avalos (120), Joey Blaze (144), Wynton Denkins (150), and Myles Takats (165).
On Saturday, Evans (47-4) won a 10-0 major decision over Massillon Perry freshman Emerick McBurney (30-16) in the quarterfinals and defeated Cincinnati Elder freshman Konnor Lambers (41-3), 6-0 in the semifinals.
In the championship, Evans takes on St. Edward freshman Adam Butler (22-9) for a match that will go a long way in determining the team champion.
Marcus Blaze, (54-0) pinned Austintown-Fitch senior Jacob Ferguson (41-6) in 54 seconds and Olentangy Liberty sophomore Jaxson Rosselli (34-4) in 1:51 to advance.
The first of two Blaze brothers in the championship, Marcus will take on Cincinnati LaSalle freshman Holden Huhn (32-6) for the state title.
Avalos (47-5) won a 9-1 major decision over LaSalle sophomore Tanner Spalding (25-12) and he won a 3-2 decision over Solon senior Nick Molchak (39-3).
Avalos will take on Wadsworth sophomore Jaxon Joy (50-5) for the state title.
Joey Blaze (53-2) pinned Teays Valley senior Zander Graham (30-5) in 3:01 and defeated Cincinnati Sycamore sophomore Eugene Harney (38-4), 3-1.
On Sunday, the second Blaze brother, Joey, will wrestle Dublin Coffman sophomore Ethan Birden (47-6) for a state championship.
Wynton Denkins (51-3) defeated Lebanon junior Flint Guerra (45-5), 5-3, and won a 5-1 sudden victory in the semifinals over Olentangy Orange senior Keegan Knapp (40-3).
Denkins will wrestle Wadsworth junior Chris Earnest (48-5) for a state title.
Takats (48-5) defeated Stow-Munroe Falls senior J.R. Reed (42-8), 7-2, and Fairfield senior Lane Abrams (42-2), 3-0, to advance to the final.
For the championship, Takats will wrestle St. Edward senior Evan Bennett (19-6).
At 132, Perrysburg senior Allenson Denkins lost his quarterfinal match to Dublin Scioto sophomore Ty Wilson (52-4) by an 8-0 major decision.
In the 132 consolation, Denkins (35-8) won two straight so he will wrestle in the consolation semifinals Sunday morning.
Denkins won 6-2 over Westerville North junior Evan Butcher (24-9) and then the Perrysburg grappler eliminated Lebanon junior Jack McCall (32-9) by a 3-2 decision.
After being sent to the consolation round, Perrysburg grappler Noah Ewen continued his march to the consolation semifinals on Saturday and will wrestle Sunday morning.
At 157, Ewen (39-7) won a 15-3 major decision against Delaware Hayes junior Devin Halladay (41-9) and then posted a 6-1 victory over Barberton senior Mason Valencia (48-5).