Last year, Rossford went 4-3 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with wins over Lake (35-0), Genoa (28-7), Woodmore (35-14) and Fostoria (49-0).
The Bulldogs also gave perennial league power Eastwood a battle in a 14-0 loss.
This year coach Todd Drusback has 17 lettermen returning, including six key seniors at the skilled positions — wide receiver/defensive back Holden Martens, running back/WR/DB Carl Fitch, WR/DB Ben Morrison, WR/DB Izayah Gillespie, WR/DB Christian Brown and RB/linebacker Trenton Bachmayer.
Morrison, who had 23 catches for 377 yards and six touchdowns, was a first team All-NBC and honorable mention all-district receiver last year.
“He will be our leading returning wide receiver,” Drusback said. “He has good speed and size, and this will be his third year starting at wide receiver.”
Brown was a second team all-league and HM all-district defensive back after garnering 80 tackles with three interceptions last year.
Bachmayer was a first team all-league and second team all-district linebacker and second team all-league running back. He had 13 catches for 155 yards and two TDs, and he ran for 557 yards on 94 carries and seven TDs. This will be Bachmayer’s fourth year starting.
“He has a high football IQ and is very versatile catching the ball,” Drusback said.
Other key seniors returning include offensive tackle/defensive end Gavin Linkous, center/defensive tackle Zach Royal and kicker Michael Nawrocki.
Linkous is a returning a first team all-league and all-district defensive end and second team all-league offensive guard.
“Gavin is a four-year starter on both sides of the ball,” Drusback said. “He is a great leader and has a great motor. He is an extremely intelligent player who is very physical. He is a physical player who will work himself to play at any level.”
From his defensive position last year, Linkous garnered 90 tackles, including 15 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and he forced two fumbles.
Royals is a returning starter at center, where Drusback says he has a “high football IQ with a great work ethic. He has worked hard to improve his strength and quickness.”
Nawrocki is a returning honorable mention all-league kicker.
Key juniors returning include quarterback/DB Alex Williams, and WR/DB Nevan Hanthorn, WR/LB Brandon Swope.
Drusback says Williams is not only a returning starter, but a “duo threat.” At QB last year, Williams completed 127 of 238 passes for 1,882 yards and 20 TDs, and he ran for 665 yards on 117 carries and three TDs.
Williams was a second team all-league and all-district DB last year and Swope was an all-league linebacker.
Also at the defensive end position is Lester McManaway, who Drusback says has “a high motor with good athleticism and size. He can be a difference maker on the D-line.”
From their linebacker positions, Bachmayer and Swope both have “great ball skills and instincts” while Bachmayer is “a smart, tough, versatile player who can play multiple positions” and Swope is “long and can run.”
At DB, Martens is Drusback’s “best cover corner and a hard-nosed tough player,” Brown is a “physical player who is good in the run game and passing game,” and Gillespie, a two-year starter, is a “very intelligent player who understands our defense.”
Fitch, another DB, is “a very versatile player who will play a multitude of positions on both sides of the ball.”
McManaway has a college offer from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but Drusback says Linkous, Bachmayer and Brown have the potential for moving on to the next level, too.
Others who could contribute include two sophomores in Ayden Wilson, “a versatile player who could play any position on defense,” and Kaiden Kirkman, “a good skilled kid on both sides of the ball at defensive back and wide receiver.”
Drusback says that his team’s biggest issue is inexperience at the offensive line, where the Bulldogs lost three starters.
On the offensive line, junior Noah Hayes is “big and athletic and has good feet,” sophomore Owen Tayler has “good size and athleticism” and Logan Beiganowski is “very strong and athletic.”
Another underclassman is Tommy Hughart, who at defensive tackle “has worked extremely hard in the offseason to get ready to play. He has improved his athleticism from last year to this year.”
In his first 11 years at Rossford, his teams have combined to go 50-61. He also coached at Genoa (4-16), Edgerton (21-200, and Fremont St. Joseph (23-18). His 2003 Edgerton team qualified for the playoffs and the 2009 St. Joe squad won a league championship and qualified for the postseason.
Drusback was named Northwest Ohio Coach of the Year in 2009 and after his 2015 season at Rossford, and in 2016 he was the head coach of the North Team in the Ohio-North All-Star Game.