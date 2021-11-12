Bowling Green State University men's basketball picked up a 101-60 win over Ohio Wesleyan on Friday night.
The win pushes the Falcons to 1-0 on the season when playing on Bill Frack Court at the Stroh Center and grants the Falcons their first win of the 2021-22 season, now 1-1. It was an all-around team effort that earned the win, seeing six different players reach double-digit scoring in the contest.
The Falcons came out strong, jumping to a 12-point lead, 17-5, less than four minutes into the game. The early charge was sparked by a Joe Reece steal and slam, making it 7-2.
The ensuing push was led by Trey Diggs, hitting three early three-pointers to quickly accumulate nine of the Falcons' first 17 points.
The Falcons continued to push themselves on both sides of the ball, reaching a 20-point lead before the halfway point of the first half.
Ohio Wesleyan would trim the lead below 20 with just under five minutes left in the first half, but a strong finish increased the Bowling Green lead. The Orange and Brown would use an 18-6 run to end the first half, capped off by a buzzer-beating three from Samari Curtis as time expired.
Out of halftime, the Falcons continued adding to the lead, eclipsing the 30-point-lead mark less than three minutes into the second half thanks to a coast-to-coast layup from Brenton Mills.
Over the next 10 minutes of game time, Bowling Green used a 23-7 run to add to their lead, growing to a 46-point advantage with over seven minutes remaining.
The Falcons maintained that lead for the rest of the game, having a game-high 46-point lead as late into the game as 45 seconds remaining.
STAT LEADERS
Trey Diggs: 20 points, 6 rebounds (3 OFF/3 DEF)
Daeqwon Plowden: 14 points, 6 rebounds (2/4)
Myron Gordon: 13 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds (3/1)
Gabe O'Neal: 12 points, 4 rebounds (3/1)
Joe Reece: 11 points, 5 rebounds (1/4)
Cam Young: 11 points, 7 rebounds (1/6)
With the win, the Falcons are now 5-0 all-time against Ohio Wesleyan. The 41-point victory is now the largest margin of victory in the history of the series, surpassing the 40-point win from the first meeting that occurred on Jan. 26, 1944.
This is now the fourth straight season that Bowling Green has started the home season 1-0 and are now 5-2 in home openers during the Huger Era.
Tallying the victory, Coach Michael Huger's Falcons have now defeated 52 different schools since Huger took over the program ahead of the 2015-16 season.
Totaling 101 points, Bowling Green eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time since Nov. 28, 2020 when they topped South Carolina State 101-78.
For the first time this season, the Falcons saw six players reach double-digit scoring. This marks the first time six reached double-digits for Bowling Green since Jan. 5, 2021 against Central Michigan.
Bowling Green saw a total of 10 three-point shots fall in the game, the first time the team has reached double-digit triples since Feb. 23, 2021 against Eastern Michigan when the Falcons had 15.
As a team, the Falcons outscored the Battling Bishops 58-24 in the point.
Leading the team in scoring, Trey Diggs logged the first 20-point game of the season for the Falcons, hitting the mark on the dot.
Daeqwon Plowden made progress in the record books. His 14 points on the night moved him up a pair of spots on the all-time list, now 33rd with 1,162 career points. The next step for Plowden will be passing Rich Walker (1968-71) who scored 1,167 points in the Orange and Brown.
Logging nine rebounds, Josiah Fulcher paced the Falcons on the boards while tying his career-high mark.
With 11 points, Cam Young was just one point shy of marching his career-high. He also matched his career-high for rebounds, bringing down seven.
Isaac Elsasser saw his first minutes of the season, registering two points, two rebounds and a steal.
Bowling Green and Ohio State are set for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff on Monday.