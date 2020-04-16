Six members of the Bowling Green State University gymnastics team were named Academic All-MAC, as announced by the Mid-American Conference on Wednesday.
Senior Taylor Worthington and junior Elena Lawson earned the honor for the second time in their careers. Junior Samantha Marion, sophomores Paige Bachner and Katelyn Goldstrom, and redshirt freshman Tess Muir were also recognized for the first time in their careers.
Academic All-MAC student-athletes must excel in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50% of the regular season meets. First-year students and transfers in their first year of residency are not eligible for the award.
BGSU ACADEMIC ALL-MAC
Paige Bachner, Sophomore, 3.857, Finance (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Katelyn Goldstrom, Sophomore, 3.530, Sport Management (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Elena Lawson, Junior, 3.291, Exercise Science (Marietta, Ohio)
Samantha Marion, Junior, 3.707, Inclusive Early Childhood Development (Wyckoff, N.J.)
Tess Muir, RS Freshman, 3.928, Sport Management (Woodland Park, N.J.)
Taylor Worthington, Senior, 4.000, Exercise Science (West Warwick, R.I.)