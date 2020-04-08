Six Bowling Green State University women’s basketball student-athletes have been named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Clare Glowniak, Kadie Hempfling, Morgan McMillen, Madisen Parker, Angela Perry and Caterrion Thompson all made the squad.
BGSU’s six selections tied for the second-highest total of any MAC institution. A total of 56 student-athletes were chosen to the team.
Glowniak was named to the Academic All-MAC Team for the third consecutive season, while Parker and Perry each earned the honor for the second-straight year. Thompson was also selected to the team for the second time in her career. She earned Academic All-MAC accolades in 2017-18, before missing the entire 2018-19 season due to injury.
Hempfling and McMillen were named to the team in their first season of eligibility.
Parker was one of just four student-athletes on the team with a perfect 4.000 cumulative grade-point average.
The Academic All-MAC Team honor is bestowed upon a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50% of the contests for that particular sport.
Bowling Green, as mentioned, tied for the second-highest total among conference institutions, with six student-athletes chosen to the Academic All-MAC Team. Northern Illinois had eight
student-athletes named to the team, while Ball State, Central Michigan, Kent State and Miami joined BG with six selections apiece.
Akron and Western Michigan each had four honorees, while Buffalo and Eastern
Michigan had three each and Ohio and Toledo two apiece.
BGSU tied for the second-most student-athletes honored for the second consecutive season. Prior to that, the Falcons led the conference or tied for the league lead in Academic All-MAC Team members in each of the previous 10 years. Over the last six seasons, BG’s total of 39 Academic All-MAC Team honorees is the highest of any conference school.