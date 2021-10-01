BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bowling Green State University women’s cross country team competed in the Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh University, on Friday. The Falcons took 22nd place in team scoring out of 38 teams. Six Falcons set new personal records in the 6k event at the Lehigh Goodman Campus Cross Country Course, including Katerina Shuble, who finished 42nd overall with a time of 20:56.4.
Women’s 6k Event
The women’s Gold Division 6k event featured 341 athletes from 38 schools. The Falcons placed 22nd overall, tallying 585 points. Northern Arizona, the 12th ranked team in the nation, took first place, winning the tiebreaker over Villanova after the two teams tied with 85 points. Utah State (93 points), 15th ranked Georgetown (102 points), and Adams State (199 points) rounded out the top five. The hosts, Lehigh, finished one spot ahead of Bowling Green, coming in 21st.
Individual Performances
Senior Katerina Shuble finished first for the Falcons, placing 42nd overall with a time of 20:56.4. She eclipsed her previous best 6k time of 21:09.5, set in the 2020 Mid-American Conference Championship, by 13 seconds. Shuble is the highest-placing Falcon in two of her three races so far this season.
Sydney Niekamp broke her previous best 6k time by nearly 20 seconds, crossing the finish line second for Bowling Green and 72nd overall with a time of 21:22.9. Her previous best time (21:41.4) also came in last season’s Mid-American Conference Championship.
Kailee Perry was the third Falcon to finish the race. She finished 164th, completing the 6k in 22:14.4. Perry improved her 6k time from the Spartan Invitational two weeks ago by 54 seconds.
Elise Johnson came in fourth for Bowling Green, setting a personal best time of 22:15.7. Her run was good for 169th overall.
Rounding out the top five Falcon finishers was junior Riley Robertson, who placed 188th for a personal best of 22:26.6 in her second collegiate 6k.
Olivia Collett (22:33.5) and Alyssa Ellerbrock (23:47.4) also earned personal bests in the race. They finished 204th and 308th, respectively.
Up Next
The men’s cross country team will participate in the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday. The men’s Blue Division 8k event will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Following this weekend’s events, the men’s and women’s cross country teams will return home on Oct. 16 for the Falcon Invitational. The meet will take place at the Bowling Green XC Course, with the men running in the Bob Rothermel 8,000m event at 11 a.m. and the women competing in the Steve Price 6,000m event at noon.