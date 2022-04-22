The Mid-American Conference named six members of the Bowling Green State University Gymnastics Team to the 2022 Academic All-MAC list, as announced by the league Thursday.
Senior Tess Muir was recognized. Lily Harsch, Taylor Jensen and Dahlia Solorzano-Caruso all currently carry a 4.0 grade point average.
Academic All-MAC is awarded to a student-athlete who has excelled in both athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport. First year freshmen and first year junior college transfers are not eligible.
BGSU ACADEMIC ALL-MAC
Lauren Bannister, Bowling Green, So, Health Science, 3.837
Lily Harsch, Bowling Green, Jr, Pre-Exercise Science, 4.00
Taylor Jensen, Bowling Green, Jr, Arch/Environmental Desn Stds, 4.00
Tess Muir, Bowling Green, Sr, Sport Management, 3.969
Sarina Ross, Bowling Green, So, Criminal Justice, 3.281
Dahlia Solorzano-Caruso, Bowling Green, Jr, Interior Design, 4.00