Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson works out during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio,. Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)

 Joshua Gunter

HOUSTON (AP) — When the first woman accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during a massage session in a lawsuit filed in March 2021, it was just the initial step in a protracted saga that would eventually encompass 23 more civil filings, a criminal investigation and the possibility of indefinite suspension by the NFL.

After Thursday's announcement that Watson and the NFL had agreed on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine as part of a settlement of his disciplinary case, the only remaining legal issue pending for the Cleveland Browns quarterback is one unsettled lawsuit.

