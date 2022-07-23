Bowling Green State University’s Christian Sims has been named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, an award given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Sims is one of two football players from the MAC on the list.
Sims (Norcross, Georgia) was a first-team All-MAC honoree in 2021 after leading the league’s tight ends with 41 receptions and 418 receiving yards. He is a first-team preseason All-MAC selection by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, as well as being named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List.
Sims is the first Falcon to be named to the Mackey Award Watch List since current BGSU special teams coordinator Alex Bayer made the 2012 list. Kent State’s Kris Leach is the only other MAC tight end on the list.
The John Mackey Award, presented since 2000, is named for NFL Hall of Famer who helped create the tight end position into a pass-catching threat on the gridiron. Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first president of the NFL Players Association.
Bowling Green, who returns 50 letterwinners and 18 starters, opens the 2022 season against UCLA on Sept. 3 at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.