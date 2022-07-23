BGSU football South Alabama 2021

BGSU's Christian Sims runs the ball during the first half.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green State University’s Christian Sims has been named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, an award given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Sims is one of two football players from the MAC on the list.

Sims (Norcross, Georgia) was a first-team All-MAC honoree in 2021 after leading the league’s tight ends with 41 receptions and 418 receiving yards. He is a first-team preseason All-MAC selection by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, as well as being named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 List.

0
0
0
0
0